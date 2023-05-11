1,828 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,935. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

