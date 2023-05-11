19,075 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

