2,293 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

OEF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $197.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

