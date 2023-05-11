23,145 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 105.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Under Armour Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.