39,690 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,941,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

