492,545 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,980,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. 534,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.