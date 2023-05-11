4,998 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 384,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 8,499,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,171,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

