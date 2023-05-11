4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Buys 850,000 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 677,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,169. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $544.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

