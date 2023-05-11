4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Buys 850,000 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 677,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,169. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $544.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.51.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
