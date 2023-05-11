AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.08. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 3,668 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AACAY shares. CLSA upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.