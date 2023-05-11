abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.61 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.90). 557,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 733,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.10 ($0.88).

abrdn European Logistics Income Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.34. The firm has a market cap of £294.29 million, a P/E ratio of 595.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

