abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 71,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,622. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

