abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 71,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,622. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.