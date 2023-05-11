Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 146,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,412. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

