Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ACP remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 335,043 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund, operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.