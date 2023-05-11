Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ABSI stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,825.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Absci by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Absci by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

