ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 87,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

