AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 286,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,204,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.