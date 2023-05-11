Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ADES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,422. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

