Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

