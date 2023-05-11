aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $180.38 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, aelf has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $180.38 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

