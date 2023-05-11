African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,160 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,922,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 1,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,498. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

