AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.07% of AGCO worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AGCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO Stock Down 0.2 %

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

