AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 524,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 496,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.