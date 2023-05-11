agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $117,675.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veeral Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Veeral Desai sold 500 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $13,075.00.

Shares of AGL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in agilon health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of agilon health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

