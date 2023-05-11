Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
