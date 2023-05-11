Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.04. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

