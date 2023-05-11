Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.42.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

