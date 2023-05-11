Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 119,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

