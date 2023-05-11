Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.16.
NYSE ALB opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.
In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
