Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 676,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 204,580 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allakos by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

