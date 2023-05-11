Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the April 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 647.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APYRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

APYRF traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.