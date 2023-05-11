Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $87,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

