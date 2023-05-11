Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 803 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

