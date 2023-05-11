Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 29,445 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,112. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $565.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

