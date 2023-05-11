Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

TSE:AIF opened at C$41.80 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,090.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.55.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

