American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 723,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.