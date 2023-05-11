Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.01. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

