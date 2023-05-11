Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.00 million-$269.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.25 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 434,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 498,749 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

