Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $23,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $23,372.16.
- On Monday, March 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.
Read More
