Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $113.80

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1,156.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -302.57 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

