Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $73.00

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,196 shares of company stock worth $6,454,249. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance
PFSI stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
