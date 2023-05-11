Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $73.00

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $39,427,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,196 shares of company stock worth $6,454,249. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

