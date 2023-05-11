Analyzing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.55, suggesting that its share price is 7,055% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01% Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 459.50 -$12.90 million $1.68 0.87 Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.55 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -0.87

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Streaming and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 201.68%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

