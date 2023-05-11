Analyzing Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Sage Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group $50.14 million 2.87 -$42.30 million N/A N/A Sage Therapeutics $7.69 million 408.92 -$532.78 million ($9.37) -5.62

Mereo BioPharma Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sage Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Sage Therapeutics -5,932.09% -42.32% -39.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.6% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mereo BioPharma Group and Sage Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 0 8 4 0 2.33

Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 356.52%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $52.46, suggesting a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Sage Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

