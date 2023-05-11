Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 47.0% in April

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Andrea Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Andrea Electronics stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Andrea Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andrea Electronics (ANDR)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.