Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Down 47.0% in April

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Andrea Electronics stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Andrea Electronics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

