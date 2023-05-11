Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,344.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,344 ($29.58) and last traded at GBX 2,345 ($29.59), with a volume of 1821566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,444 ($30.84).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($41.01) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.81) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.64) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.16) to GBX 3,400 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,632.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,017.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 5,738.83%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,793.35). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,793.35). Also, insider Ian Tyler bought 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($25,041.40). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,367 shares of company stock worth $3,645,984. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

