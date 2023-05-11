Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $25.49 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $252.70 million and $25.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,977.57 or 0.99910227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02651622 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $28,170,890.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

