Aon plc (NYSE:AON) President Eric Andersen Sells 7,500 Shares

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $335.22. The stock had a trading volume of 539,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.67 and a 200-day moving average of $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $337.11.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 565.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

