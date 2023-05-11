Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.46)-($0.40) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $123-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.
Appian Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
