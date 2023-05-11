Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.46)-($0.40) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $123-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.09 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,322,207.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $4,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares in the company, valued at $457,322,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.