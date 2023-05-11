AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $14.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

AppLovin stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AppLovin by 197.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 554.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 88,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

