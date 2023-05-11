AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $21.76. AppLovin shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,997,421 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APP. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 24.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

