AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $21.76. AppLovin shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,997,421 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APP. Citigroup lowered their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after purchasing an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after buying an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 24.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.