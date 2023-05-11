Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CFO Francois Morin Sells 10,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

