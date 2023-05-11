Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of Arch Capital Group stock remained flat at $23.79 on Thursday. 21,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.23.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
